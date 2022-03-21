Islanders Anxiety - Episode 195 - We’re Incredibly Attached

Mike and Dan recap the 2022 NHL Trade deadline, in which the Islanders made zero (0) trades but two (2) signings.

They talk about the philosophy in bringing back Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise, and how the franchise is (unsurprisingly) going to ride with this group until the wheels come off. They talk about the positives of not making any drastic moves, while at the same time knowing that the team will need upgrades to get back to where it was the previous three seasons.

In the second half, they cover (some of) the rest of deadline moves, many of which helped the Islanders’ Metro Division rivals get better in the short term. They look at how some players can help their new teams, a few guys that didn’t move and a few deals they don’t quite understand.

Along the way they cover GM beefs, the annual trade deadline TV extravaganzas and, oh yeah, the four entire games the Islanders played last week. Almost forgot about those.

REFERENCES

The full list of NHL trades from this year’s deadline. We probably didn’t mention half of them.

Lou Lamoriello’s availability after the deadline concluded. As usual, he doesn’t say much but there is some insight to be found.

