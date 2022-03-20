Islanders vs. Flyers Gameday: Visiting the ruins of post-Giroux Philadelphia

Brock Nelson scored his fourth career hat trick (I honestly had no idea he had that many) as the Isles leveraged solid early play and big saves from Semyon Varlamov to extend their 5-0-1 run.

They’re in Philadelphia today (this post will double as our game thread, leave FIG Picks here), where the Flyers Phaithful are mourning the departure of Claude Giroux to the Panthers. Personally, I’m glad Giroux landed (and maybe guided his path) there, as the Panthers are a team that is exciting to watch and long overdue for good things.

It’s also refreshing that Giroux, the team’s longtime captain and franchise player, was open about his situation and the team’s position as he approached free agency, such that they were able to salute him and give him a proper send-off in a mutual love-fest. That doesn’t sound too difficult, but evidently it is for some who are tone deaf Star Was fans. (That’s okay! That’s what agents and self-congratulating Players’ Tribune pieces are for!)

But anyway, good for the Flyers and Grioux. Today the Islanders have another meaningless game to win this afternoon, another 2 p.m. start. Surely Ilya Sorokin, who is 7-0-1 against the Flyers in his career, gets the start in this one.

Varlamov was a rock and Nelson notched a third-period hat trick as the Isles played like it was playoffs 2020 and 2021 or something. [LHH | Newsday | Post]

We don’t talk about Bruno and Brock wasn’t thinking about a hat trick. [NHL]

Three Takeaways: “It feels like we’re doing the right things again.” [Isles]

Lou doesn’t talk about jack, but he also seems in no rush to make trades this year. [Newsday]

With a nice run of form and some raucous crowds, UBS Arena is finally starting to feel like home. [Newsday]

Bridgeport earned points in all three games during their recent road trip (2-0-1-0). [Isles - Bridgeport Report]

Barry Trotz on Semyon Varlamov’s performance, among other topics post-game:

“If you have 2 good goaltenders in the NHL over an 82-game schedule…It’s an advantage. We’re very fortunate. They both are fantastic humans and have outstanding work ethics.”



More from Trotz

Before yesterday’s game, Trotz was asked about Cal Clutterbuck’s impact on team culture. He also shared that trade deadline conversations with Lou Lamoriello are pretty simple: “I say, ‘Anything I need to worry about?’ and he says, ‘I’ll let you know.’”

Trotz Pregame Availability

A nice tribute to the late Jean Potvin at yesterday’s game:

Always in our heart.

Yesterday’s other NHL scores included the Penguins scoring three in the third to dump the Coyotes and the Leafs losing in Nashville, where their latest goalie savior gave up 5.