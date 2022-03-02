Islanders News: Well, you can’t win them all

The Islanders had another solid effort Tuesday night in Denver — a surprisingly strong one if you consider the league-leading quality of the opponent — but against such opponents the margin for error is slim, and the errors did come.
We thought beforehand that the Isles’ best chance to take points would be Ilya Sorokin standing on his head while Darcy Kuemper was just Normal Kuemper. The Avs goalie did his part, but luck was on his side: A Sebastian Aho near-post shot went off Kuemper and aaaaalmost all the way over the line. But the would-be go-ahead goal in the third period was overturned because 1/16th inch of the disc appeared to still wobble on top of the red line.
So the Western road trip ends a respectable but still stagnant 2-2-1.
Alas. You can’t win them all. And in 2021-22, you can’t even win half of ‘em.
Islanders News
About last night:
- The Isles deserved better, and Sebastian Aho didn’t deserve to have his points streak end. [LHH]
- Could’ve been a sweet one. Didn’t turn out that way in the end. [Newsday]
- 3 Takeaways: They showed resolve. [Isles]
Meanwhile:
- Lou Lamoriello on the deadline: “I’ll just take right now a day at a time until we get to the point where decisions have to be made,” but he still has a “strong belief” in the Islanders core. That’s fine, depending on how the core is defined and what can be done to supplement it. [Athletic | Newsday]
- Devon Toews? He still loves “loyal” Lou, understands the trade, and is having a blast with his Stanley Cup contending team. [Newsday]
- Bridgeport Report: A series of 5-3 games. [Isles]
- (Yester)day in Isles History: Ken Morrow debuts, Olympic gold medal in hand. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Last night’s other NHL scores included the Red Wings, of all teams, ending Carolina’s win streak, and the Bruins losing in the final minute in Anaheim, tee hee:
TREVOR ZEGRAS WITH 21 SECONDS LEFT! pic.twitter.com/mvuzHGgHN8— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2022
- The Predators say they still hope to re-sign Filip Forsberg before the trade deadline. [NHL]
- Jake DeBrusk’s trade request remains in effect, but his recent play says maybe the Bruins shouldn’t let him go just yet? [Athletic]
- Sportsnet adds a former scout to give us a window into the scouting process and begins with...a scouting report on a Leaf. Shock! [Sportsnet]
- The best and worst teams at creating offense off the rush. The Islanders are neither. [Sportsnet]
- “It’s fear for your life every second.” Israeli-Canadian hockey player Eliezer Sherbatov, who was playing in Ukraine for HC Mariupol (a city now overrun by Russian invaders), describes his escape from a place that was at peace a week ago but is now being bombed by a despot. [TSN]
- The Oilers have a renewed commitment to defense, which might make even Mikko Koskinen look pretty good. [Sportsnet]
- ...or maybe it’s that washed-up legend Duncan Keith has returned? [TSN]
- My favorite thing right now is how after every Canadiens loss the story is “but things are going better under Martin St. Louis.” That may be true, it’s just very “the lady doth protest too much.” [Sportsnet]
