Islanders News: Well, you can’t win them all

The Islanders had another solid effort Tuesday night in Denver — a surprisingly strong one if you consider the league-leading quality of the opponent — but against such opponents the margin for error is slim, and the errors did come.

We thought beforehand that the Isles’ best chance to take points would be Ilya Sorokin standing on his head while Darcy Kuemper was just Normal Kuemper. The Avs goalie did his part, but luck was on his side: A Sebastian Aho near-post shot went off Kuemper and aaaaalmost all the way over the line. But the would-be go-ahead goal in the third period was overturned because 1/16th inch of the disc appeared to still wobble on top of the red line.

So the Western road trip ends a respectable but still stagnant 2-2-1.

Alas. You can’t win them all. And in 2021-22, you can’t even win half of ‘em.

Islanders News

About last night:

The Isles deserved better, and Sebastian Aho didn’t deserve to have his points streak end. [LHH]

Could’ve been a sweet one. Didn’t turn out that way in the end. [Newsday]

3 Takeaways: They showed resolve. [Isles]

Meanwhile:

Lou Lamoriello on the deadline: “I’ll just take right now a day at a time until we get to the point where decisions have to be made,” but he still has a “strong belief” in the Islanders core. That’s fine, depending on how the core is defined and what can be done to supplement it. [Athletic | Newsday]

Devon Toews? He still loves “loyal” Lou, understands the trade, and is having a blast with his Stanley Cup contending team. [Newsday]

Bridgeport Report: A series of 5-3 games. [Isles]

(Yester)day in Isles History: Ken Morrow debuts, Olympic gold medal in hand. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores included the Red Wings, of all teams, ending Carolina’s win streak, and the Bruins losing in the final minute in Anaheim, tee hee:

TREVOR ZEGRAS WITH 21 SECONDS LEFT! pic.twitter.com/mvuzHGgHN8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2022