Islanders vs. Stars Gameday [#59]: Weekend of matinees and trade buzz

The Islanders host the Stars Saturday afternoon as part of a back-to-back matinee weekend, all leading into Monday’s NHL trade deadline. Not that the Isles are buyers — and from the sounds of it, not very much sellers either (maybe Cal Clutterbuck? Semyon Varlamov?), but we’ll see what emerges from the Lou cone of silence.

For today’s game at Belmont, it’s a Nickelodeon theme day, so that will explain any odd noises or colorful characters popping up during the game.

Like the Islanders, the Stars still have some COVID-fueled games in hand on their playoff competition, but unlike the Islanders, the Stars are very much in the hunt for the wild card. Dallas (33-23-3) enters competition today one point behind Vegas for the second slot in the West, but with four games in hand.

Today’s game on Long Island and tomorrow in Philadelphia re both 2 p.m. starts. Leave First Islanders Goal picks for today here.

Islanders News

Game notes/preview: The Islanders aim to extend their points streak to six. [Isles]

The Islander know their playoff chances are near-invisible, so they’ll just put their heads down and try to keep up their recent success. [Post]

But Thursday’s Isles-Rangers tilt had a playoff feel thanks to the goalies. [Post]

The Islanders’ goal scorers are scoring goals, which has strongly correlated with the Islanders winning games. [Newsday]

Chris Botta discusses the trade deadline and talks to Martin Biron about Semyon Varlamov, Isles goalie guru Mitch Korn, and goalies moving at the deadline. [Hockey Press Pass]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include wins for the Capitals and Bruins, and another loss for the Flyers.

But the main buzz all weekend is going to be the trade deadline. Will Marc-Andre Fleury go anywhere? What will the top contenders do? What will the bubble teams with injury issues do?

This may or may not impact the LA Kings positioning with the trade deadline looming, however, sources say Drew Doughty’s injury is more significant than expected and he could miss more time than the Kings originally feared. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 19, 2022