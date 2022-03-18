Islanders News: Sorokin’s sprawl, Parise’s plan

In a season where the playoffs have become essentially if not yet mathematically out of reach, it’s nice to have nights where the Islanders disappoint the Garden partisans and put a dent in the Rangers’ hopes for home ice advantage in this coming spring’s first-round playoff loss.

It’s also nice when your goalie does this when your goalie does this. Go ahead, enjoy that Ilya Sorokin save one more time — or 10 more times. Your choice, really:

The Islanders are off today before another back-to-back weekend — both afternoon starts — with a home game vs. the Stars on Saturday and a trip to the Claude Giroux-less Flyers in Philly on Sunday. (He’s not been traded as of this posting, but he won’t be in the lineup.)

Islanders News

Three Takeaways: This feels hollow, but better than misery. The Isles’ point streak extends to five with wins in four of those. [Isles]

In a season to forget, a performance to remember. [LHH]

The Skinny: Lee’s goal streak extends to six games. (Maybe he should try on #22 instead of 27?) [Isles]

Zach Parise loves the opportunity he’s gotten with the Isles and hopes the relationship continues. [Newsday | Post]

Last night was more fuel for a budding friendly Russian goalie rivalry. [Newsday]

Stan Fischler remembers Jean Potvin, through his own eyes and quotes from others in his notebook like the late Al Arbour. [Isles]

Brian Boucher on the Sorokin save: “Never seen a paddle save like that.” [Athletic]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Capitals, Penguins and Leafs winning, so what’s the point of carrying on?