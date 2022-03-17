Islanders Gameday News: Visiting the Rangers as NHL trade activity heats up

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, one of those hybrid religious-national days that has been morphed into a completely secular booze fest in many necks of the American woods. Coincidentally, the Islanders are in Manhattan for a battle with the Rangers, as these teams once again refuse to both be playoff-bound at the same time.

Among attendees, rivalry blood and libations will surely be in abundance. What could go wrong?

Islanders News

No practice or media for the Isles yesterday after they returned from D.C., so any lineup and other buzz will come out today.

With the core seemingly in place, the Isles can still uses these games down the stretch to evaluate long-term needs. [Newsday]

On his Island Ice podcast, Andrew Gross discusses the disappointment against the Capitals and tonight’s rivalry tilt. [Newsday]

Preview/game notes for tonight. [Isles]

The Isles may have rediscovered their “identity” (read: they’re actually scoring goals again), but it’s surely too late. [Post]

Catching up with Isles prospect William Dufour, who is having a fantastic year for Saint John in the QMJHL. [WFAN]

Kevin Kurtz reviews a handful of mostly absurd trade proposals submitted by readers. [Athletic]

Also: Are Anders Lee’s performance and Brock Nelson’s hot streaks sign that faith in the core is not misplaced? (Honestly, those two aren’t the core members anyone is worried about, are they?) [Athletic]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Wild doubling up the Bruins, and the Devils falling 6-3 in Calgary, among other games.