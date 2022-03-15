Islanders Gameday News: Trying to keep the dream alive

Let me preface this by saying that it would take a miracle one way or another. Miracles, by definition, are highly unlikely. And so this is all highly unlikely.

But man, if the New York Islanders can get a regulation win tonight in D.C., they would... keep meager hopes alive and move still sixteen points back of the Capitals. We can dream!

It’s so stupid, too, when you look at the standings page and see that the Isles lost five games in the shootout—five extra points would actually make tonight’s game a bit more meaningful.

Oh well. First Islander Goal picks go here.

Islanders News

Some keys for tonight’s game, like car keys to help get you to the game. [Islanders]

The Islanders are finally feeling good about their game. I think that, with a full offseason, they’ll come back next year and be in the playoffs and be the team we expected them to be this season. [Newsday]

With seven goals over each of the team’s four games this week, Anders Lee was named Third Star of the Week. [TSN]

The Islanders are one of eight teams that have big decisions to make over the next week. I really feel that they stand pat and try again next year. [E$PN+]

Next year is the 50th anniversary of the Islanders. Here’s the patch that they intend to wear. It’s nice. [Islanders]

The rumored #Isles 50th anniversary logo has been sent to Islanders season ticket holders in an e-mail today. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/OrA791bMPa — EVERYDAYISLES  (@EverydayIsles) March 14, 2022

Elsewhere

Only one game in the NHL last night: Lawson Crouse recorded his first career hat trick to power the Arizona Coyotes over the Ottawa Senators.