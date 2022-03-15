Islanders Anxiety - Episode 194 - Rooting for the Same Miracle

In a super-sized trade deadline spectacular, Mike and Dan recap the Islanders three-game winning streak and talk about what they think the team will (and, more importantly will not) do this week.

They talk about the milestones hit by Anders Lee and Barry Trotz, and how the quiet skill of Brock Nelson hasn’t been fully appreciated by people outside the Islanders’ bubble. They also discuss the continued evolution of Oliver Wahlstrom and while he’s not what many fans want him to be yet, he is getting there.

In the second half (starting around 31:40), they have a HOT TAKE about how the Islanders’ roster will look after the trade deadline and how their supposedly available pieces will be dealt with. They also look around the league at some other names that have been thrown around and who they could see landing where.

Along the way they cover a big public faceplant, some cathartic booing and an entire team of old Islanders defenseman working out at Eisenhower Park because that’s just what they do.

Relive the glory of Eric Boulton’s actual NHL hat trick (that somehow didn’t come against the Islanders).

Listener John (who goes by @OlegKvasha on Twitter) went down the rabbit hole to find a weird transitional jersey between the wavy ones and the dark classic version. What he thought had been a figment of his imagination turned out to be a real thing. Weird. Read and give him a follow if you haven’t already.

