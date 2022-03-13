Islanders Gameday News: Ducks flying through town

The New York Islanders have won two in a row for the first time in nearly four months, greatly helped by them getting some actual offense in consecutive games. Can they keep it going Sunday night as the Anaheim Ducks visit?

The Ducks are playing the second half of a back-to-back, the fourth game of a five-game road trip that includes the Newark-Long Island-Manhattan tour. Ilya Sorokin and the Isles shut them out 4-0 late last month, and the visitors dropped a shootout to the Devils last night.

Now the Isles are healthy again, and completing a stretch of three games in four nights. They’ll follow that up with a game every other night this week culminating in a back-to-back next weekend.

First thing’s first, here come the Ducks.

Islanders News

Game preview/notes: The Ducks dropped a shootout in New Jersey yesterday. [Isles]

Coverage of Friday’s cruise over the Jets: [Three Takeaways | NYI Skinny | Post]

The Isles welcomed Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara back to the lineup. [Post]

Quietly having an outstanding season: Brock Nelson, who’s been consistent as “Brocktober” days are a thing of the past. [Newsday]

Lovin’ Lorne: In Stan Fishler’s latest Maven Memories, he discusses the unheralded dynasty member, checker, penalty killer and faceoff man Lorne Henning. [Isles]

Nice to see a pleased Barry Trotz after the win over the Jets:

“We were skating, managing the puck, playing with some pace and we were getting rewarded for it.”



Trotz ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PhWVGLXc3K — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 12, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Hurricanes continuing their roll, this time dumping the Flyers.