Islanders Gameday News: Ducks flying through town

The New York Islanders have won two in a row for the first time in nearly four months, greatly helped by them getting some actual offense in consecutive games. Can they keep it going Sunday night as the Anaheim Ducks visit?
The Ducks are playing the second half of a back-to-back, the fourth game of a five-game road trip that includes the Newark-Long Island-Manhattan tour. Ilya Sorokin and the Isles shut them out 4-0 late last month, and the visitors dropped a shootout to the Devils last night.
Now the Isles are healthy again, and completing a stretch of three games in four nights. They’ll follow that up with a game every other night this week culminating in a back-to-back next weekend.
First thing’s first, here come the Ducks.
Islanders News
- Game preview/notes: The Ducks dropped a shootout in New Jersey yesterday. [Isles]
- Coverage of Friday’s cruise over the Jets: [Three Takeaways | NYI Skinny | Post]
- The Isles welcomed Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara back to the lineup. [Post]
- Quietly having an outstanding season: Brock Nelson, who’s been consistent as “Brocktober” days are a thing of the past. [Newsday]
- Lovin’ Lorne: In Stan Fishler’s latest Maven Memories, he discusses the unheralded dynasty member, checker, penalty killer and faceoff man Lorne Henning. [Isles]
Nice to see a pleased Barry Trotz after the win over the Jets:
“We were skating, managing the puck, playing with some pace and we were getting rewarded for it.”— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 12, 2022
Trotz ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PhWVGLXc3K
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Hurricanes continuing their roll, this time dumping the Flyers.
- Connor Murphy was taken off on a stretcher after a check by Parker Kelly, who was tossed for a boarding major. After being examined, Murphy was cleared to travel with the team. [NHL]
- Brooks: The Rangers aren’t close enough to contend to deal away good trade chips, especially when they might need some to replace Ryan Strome if he walks as a free agent. [Post]
- Apparently there’s another outdoor game today? And Petr Mrazek will start for the Leafs, with Jack Campbell out with a rib injury. [NHL | TSN]
- The Flames continue to dominate, feeding playoff buzz in Calgary. [Sportsnet]
- In a blow to the Avalanche, Gabriel Landeskog will be out for a while with knee surgery. They also got Pavel Francouz extended for two more years at an affordable $2 million per. [MHH | NHL]
- Robby Fabbri got even worse news: He’s out for the season with a suspected ACL injury. He’s previously missed most of a season with an ACL to the other knee. [NHL]
- Call off the trade deadline: Jeff Chychrun left the Coyotes’ loss to the Bruins with a lower body injury. [Sportsnet]
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi — lifted from the Habs via a big offer sheet last year — will sign an eight-year extension with the Hurricanes. [TSN]
- Not hockey but: Alexei Zhitnik, who won an Olympic silver medal wearing Russian colors, describes life from a bomb shelter in Ukraine, and the defiance that citizens of the invaded country will continue. [Athletic]
