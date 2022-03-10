New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Bonus Jiggs time [Game #54]

The New York Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a battle of the Metro’s also-rans.
Reason to Watch: The MSG crew will have a temporary shakeup, as Newsday reports:
Scratches:
Brendan Burke (#travelproblems)
Butch Goring (shoulder maintenance)
Shannon Hogan (non-COVID illness...always blame the child, those petri dishes)
Replacements:
Jiggs McDonald (#legend)
AJ Mleczko (jack of all trades)
On the Ice
Zdeno Chara and Mathew Barzal remain out. But Otto Koivula may be back in for Kieffer Bellows:
Looks like Koivula in tonight https://t.co/EdFiR3zHHp— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 10, 2022
And here’s some Columbus info:
#CBJ lineup changes for tonight vs #Isles in NY ...— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) March 10, 2022
Korpisalo to start in net, his first action since a Jan. 31 relief appearance vs Panthers, and Eric Robinson will replace Brendan Gaunce.
Robinson also hasn't played since that game vs Fla., when injured on a Radko Gudas hit.
