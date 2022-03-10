New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Bonus Jiggs time [Game #54]

The New York Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a battle of the Metro’s also-rans.

Reason to Watch: The MSG crew will have a temporary shakeup, as Newsday reports:

Scratches:

Brendan Burke (#travelproblems)

Butch Goring (shoulder maintenance)

Shannon Hogan (non-COVID illness...always blame the child, those petri dishes)

Replacements:

Jiggs McDonald (#legend)

AJ Mleczko (jack of all trades)

On the Ice

Zdeno Chara and Mathew Barzal remain out. But Otto Koivula may be back in for Kieffer Bellows:

Looks like Koivula in tonight https://t.co/EdFiR3zHHp — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 10, 2022

And here’s some Columbus info: