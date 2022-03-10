Islanders Gameday News: From ‘mentally crushing’ to the ‘darkest part’

The New York Islanders begin a home back-to-back and three games in four nights when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. The visitors are still nine points ahead of the Islanders (who have four games in hand), by the way.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here. Keep up with Blue Jackets news at The Cannon.

The Blue Jackets recently retired Rick Nash’s #61 because — to paraphrase David St. Hubbins — “why not?” (He’s actually all over the franchise’s record book, and he stuck it out there quite a while, so I do not question the honor.)

Islanders News

Game notes, keys to the game and what-not. Zdeno Chara, on IR, skated in their last practice. [Isles]

The story from here on out: With a “mentally crushing” season going downhill, it’s who might the Isles trade and what can they salvage? [Newsday]

The “thickest, darkest part of the Milbury era.” Guest Nick Giglia called it “the first live poetry reading in Lighthouse Hockey podcast history. Weird Islanders episode: Sergei Nemchinov. [LHH]

Isles beatwriter Kevin Kurz of The Athletic does a “live room” podcast, much focus on the trade deadline. [The Athletic]

More podcasting: Time to sell, but who and for what? Andrew Gross solicits E.J. Hradek’s thoughts. [Newsday Island Ice]

Bridgeport Report: The baby Isles won 2 of 3 last weekend. [Isles]

She was a collegiate golfer, worked in local news in Mississippi, and covered the Beijing Propaganda Games: Isles in-arena host Hailey Hunter. [Talkin’ Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include just two games, both in Canada. Tonight there are 13 games.