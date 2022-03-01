Islanders Anxiety - Episode 192 - Opening A Can of Wormholes

Mike and Dan recap a week of good Islanders performances (with one shameful loss) and wonder where the team’s younger players go after this weird season.

They look at wins over the Kraken and Ducks, a tough luck shootout loss to the Sharks and a loss to the Kings in which everything that could go wrong did in a microcosm of the season. Later, they discuss Zdeno Chara breaking the all time games played record for defensemen and the lasting legacy he’ll leave with the Islanders no matter how long his return engagement lasts.

And with one of the team’s older players out for a while, how does the team view its younger guys like Keiffer Bellows, Sebastian Aho and Oliver Wahlstrom, who can continue to improve even in this lost season.

Along the way they also criticize ESPN’s bafflingly awful NHL coverage and wonder why the Islanders keep losing their best games.

REFERENCES

A comprehensive, if rosy, look at the current state of NHL television, including ESPN and TNT.

Kevin Kurz’s appearance on The Athletic’s The Lead Podcast discusses Zdeno Chara and the Islanders this season was a very good, quick look at [waves arms around] everything.

Joined The Lead podcast to discuss Zdeno Chara’s record. Included is audio from my interviews with Mike Milbury and Bryan Berard ⤵️ https://t.co/RWVxWArFie — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) February 28, 2022

Happy Ryan Smyth Day to those who celebrate.

If you haven’t yet, check out last week’s Weird Islanders, on Thomas Vanek and a very, very strange 47 games.

