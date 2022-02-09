Islanders Gameday News: Late night game to get back on track

Hey, the New York Islanders play hockey tonight. That’s wild!

Sorry, not the Wild. They’re playing the Canucks tonight; the Vancouver Canucks, in fact. And they’re in Vancouver—which means that the game doesn’t start until 10:30 p.m. ET. Welcome back to the season.

The game is on TNT tonight, part of TNT’s NHL on TNT, which is on TNT every Wednesday. However, since we have the late game on TNT, our very own Brendan Burke will call it for us in what will probably be the busiest work week of this man’s life:

This should be a fun week. Lots of hockey, not a lot of sleep.



Wednesday

NYI @ VAN – 10:30pm (TNT)



Thursday

ROC vs. Denmark – 11:10pm



Friday

Czech Rep. vs. Switzerland – 3:40am

NYI @ EDM – 9pm



Saturday

ROC vs. Czech Republic – 8:10am

NYI @ CGY – 10pm



*All ET — Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) February 9, 2022

Islanders News

Some keys to tonight’s game, like winning! [Islanders]

Barry Trotz says that there “no excuses” for his team’s poor play and lack of winning. [Newsday]

Neil Best says it’s quite the hill to climb, but it’s not impossible. [Newsday]

Mike and Dan just posted a new episode of Islanders Anxiety, where they discuss last week’s loss to the Kraken and wonder if the Islanders are just exhausted. Also, Mike and his wife, Emily, had a baby. Congratulations to the Leboff family! [LHH]

Some storylines to watch as the Isles’ season restarts. [The Athletic]

Keeping up with the whipper-snappers. [Prospect Report]

One Isles fan brought a sign to a game announcing that they needed a kidney. The response has been incredible. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

