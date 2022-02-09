Islanders Anxiety - Episode 189 - That’s What Losing Does

Mike and Dan discuss the Islanders’ embarrassing loss to expansion Seattle just before the All Star Break and the important road trips that will determine where their season goes next.

They wonder if the Islanders are simply too exhausted after several mentally taxing seasons in a row and how a truly lost season could impact the franchise going forward. They talk about accurate and misguided criticisms of the coaches, playing “the kids” and how the Islanders are a collection of three separate cores from various eras. In the second half, they look at the upcoming schedule and see games the Islanders could win if things change from how they have unfolded so far.

Finally, they talk about the recent All Star Game, Adam Pelech’s performance with the NHL’s elite and the league’s never-ending quest to be relevant outside of Canada.

Sadly, we forgot to talk about the loss of Austin Czarnik on waivers. Alas.

Oh, and Mike and his wife Emily had a baby.

