Islanders News: ‘He outsmarts everybody’

The Islanders don’t resume games until their rescheduled Western trip that begins Wednesday in Vancouver, but the unassuming Adam Pelech was already out that way, having enjoyed a victorious All-Star Weekend.

Islanders News

The long read on Pelech’s ascent to All-Star, recognized for subtle shutdown skills that his youth coach says were always evident, while he grew into his body. Old friends, teammates, current foes all weigh in. “He outsmarts everybody.” Also: A great cook, card shark, volleyball player, guitarist... [Isles]

That one is the go-to piece, but there are other items (some we already clipped Saturday) on the weekend, including: Pelech’s Metro team won the tourney (with him on the ice to shut things down in the final minutes, naturally). [Isles]

He shared the experience with his brother, former NHLer and AHLer Matt. [Isles]

And on Friday he was second in the hardest shot competition. [Isles]

Stan Fischler recalls the time the All-Star Game was held at Nassau Coliseum in 1983 (which was not 49 years ago, that’s a typo). Though that one was a blowout, this was from the day when All-Star Games were competitive 5-on-5 play. [Isles]

And here are many other memories of the Coliseum, approaching 50 years from its opening. [Newsday]

ICYMI: Coming off a terribly disappointing loss to the Kraken, the math keeps getting worse for the Islanders, but maybe a road trip is just what they need? Trotz can hope. [Athletic]

Doubleheader Isles Meetup in Stratford on Friday, Feb. 11, for the Isles-Oilers and Baby Isles-Checkers game, for Hockey Fights Cancer. [islesmeetup_CT]

Elsewhere

No NHL games last night, but there was probably some Olympics stuff! Maybe? Not watching, sorry, but feel free to chat it up in comments!