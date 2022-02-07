Islanders News: ‘He outsmarts everybody’

The Islanders don’t resume games until their rescheduled Western trip that begins Wednesday in Vancouver, but the unassuming Adam Pelech was already out that way, having enjoyed a victorious All-Star Weekend.
Islanders News
- The long read on Pelech’s ascent to All-Star, recognized for subtle shutdown skills that his youth coach says were always evident, while he grew into his body. Old friends, teammates, current foes all weigh in. “He outsmarts everybody.” Also: A great cook, card shark, volleyball player, guitarist... [Isles]
- That one is the go-to piece, but there are other items (some we already clipped Saturday) on the weekend, including: Pelech’s Metro team won the tourney (with him on the ice to shut things down in the final minutes, naturally). [Isles]
- He shared the experience with his brother, former NHLer and AHLer Matt. [Isles]
- And on Friday he was second in the hardest shot competition. [Isles]
- Stan Fischler recalls the time the All-Star Game was held at Nassau Coliseum in 1983 (which was not 49 years ago, that’s a typo). Though that one was a blowout, this was from the day when All-Star Games were competitive 5-on-5 play. [Isles]
- And here are many other memories of the Coliseum, approaching 50 years from its opening. [Newsday]
- ICYMI: Coming off a terribly disappointing loss to the Kraken, the math keeps getting worse for the Islanders, but maybe a road trip is just what they need? Trotz can hope. [Athletic]
- Doubleheader Isles Meetup in Stratford on Friday, Feb. 11, for the Isles-Oilers and Baby Isles-Checkers game, for Hockey Fights Cancer. [islesmeetup_CT]
Elsewhere
No NHL games last night, but there was probably some Olympics stuff! Maybe? Not watching, sorry, but feel free to chat it up in comments!
- Ten moments from the All-Star Weekend, which I’m sure was lovely. [NHL]
- Not a top moment: Jack Hughes plays in the All-Star events, enters COVID protocol on Sunday. [ESPN]
- But Jordan Kyrou joined Mathew Barzal as guys who’ve beaten Connor McDavid in the fastest skater competition. [ESPN]
- By the way, Claude Giroux won the MVP...and he knows his future is very uncertain. [NHL]
- He’s among a handful of high-profile UFA vets who could be headed elsewhere by the trade deadline. [NHL]
- Mark Giordano is another, and the Kraken say they’ll talk to their captain about what he’d prefer. [NHL]
- Turns out that back in November the Blackhawks fired he longtime head trainer of their AHL affiliate for sexual harassment. [ESPN]
- In their GM search, Chicago has now interviewed Peter Chiarelli, interim GM Kyle Davidson, Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM (and former Broad Street Hockey contributor) Eric Tulsky and former Habs AGM Scott Mellanby, and probably others. [ESPN]
- Brooks joins the chorus lampooning Rocky Wirtz. [Post]
