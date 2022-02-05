Islanders News: All-Star Weekend edition

Adam Pelech has been representing the New York Islanders in the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. And he’s been doing it well! He participated in the Hardest Shot competition, finishing second behind Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. He clocked in at 102.2 mph.

Who saw this coming? 102.2 mph for the best defensive defenseman in the league #Isles pic.twitter.com/jPhuRv1NX1 — Nicole Shirman (@nicolefshirman) February 5, 2022

He also took a breakaway, showing off a pretty backhand.

Maybe Barry Trotz should use Adam Pelech in the shootout pic.twitter.com/7cjvMPoiYF — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) February 5, 2022

Today, he’ll play in at least one 3-on-3 game—he’ll join the Metropolitan Division to go against the host Pacific Division at 3:00 p.m. ET. If they win, the Metro team will take on the winner of the Atlantic–Central game at 4:00 p.m.

Islanders News

About the inaugural Islanders–Seattle Kraken game:

It was bad. [LHH]

Not the best way to celebrate hosting a Mental Health Awareness Game. [Islanders]

Or your last game before a break. [The Athletic]

Other stuff:

Looking at the ten biggest disappointments of this season so far, Kyle Palmieri is in there. [The Athletic]

HelloFresh has partnered with the Isles, as well as the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings. [Business Wire]

All-Star Fun

Pelech clocked in at 102.2 mph, but Hedman had him beat by a full mph. [NHL] Still good for second, though. [Islanders]

Pelly looks like he’s having a good time. [Islanders]

"It was fun to be a part of the whole experience."



More on Pelech's night at the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ni0v6SFNoj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 5, 2022

Take it all in, #3. pic.twitter.com/jRwJI7EN1a — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 5, 2022

And his game has been recognized by his All-Star peers, including his former junior teammate, Connor McDavid. [Islanders]

With the events they held on the Strip, this Las Vegas All-Star weekend is one-of-a-kind. [NHL]

Jordan Kyrou won the Fastest Skater crown, but he’s still not faster than Mathew Barzal. [NHL]

Local boy Alex Pietrangelo won the Breakaway Challenge in what clearly had to have been a rigged competition. I mean, just look at what Trevor Zegras did and tell me how he didn’t win. [NHL]

