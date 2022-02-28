 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Orange County shutout

An up-and-down road trip in an up-and-down season yields a Sorokin shutout in Anaheim

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Anaheim Ducks
Your record is never too bad for a good hug.
Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Islanders resumed their effort to convince us they still have a chance in 2021-22 with a shocking shutout of the Ducks in Anaheim Sunday.

Perhaps it was not exactly “shocking,” in that the NHL is a “Any Given Sunday” league in an “Any Given Hasek” sport. But the Islanders were playing back-to-back against true wild card race opponents, and this season has featured lots of disappointment in those situations.

Instead, coming off a really disappointing performance and now without Mathew Barzal, the Islanders racked up goals — and Ross Johnston with two assists, naturally — and Ilya Sorokin shut the door for his fifth shutout of the season.

Go figure.

The next opportunity to yo-yo results is Tuesday in Denver.

Islanders News

About last night:

  • Seriously though, nice night for Ross the Boss as he eases Matt Martin (scratch) toward retirement, and Noah Dobson’s growth is reminiscent of some other guy. [LHH]
  • That’s five shutouts for Sorokin. If he could just do that all the time, we’d be fine. [Newsday]
  • Big impacts from scratch returnees Johnston and Andy Greene. [Newsday]
  • Trotz: “I just liked our attitude. We just said, ‘You know what? Let’s just play some hockey here.’” [Isles]
  • Birthday boy Cizikas: “We had all lines rolling.” [NHL]
  • The Isles have a thin margin of error that is heavily influenced by the first goal, and how they start. [Athletic]
  • “Noah Dobson is now 3-5-8 in his last eight games; Dobson has more goals since December 5th than any other NHL defenseman.” Also, Aho extended his assist streak. [NYI Skinny]
  • Great turnout from visiting fans. Y’all were heard on each goal, among other moments. Very cool:

Barry Speaks

You knew Trotz was gonna love a “team effort” win with Barzal out:

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Rangers making it a lost weekend, and the Penguins rallying to beat the Blue Jackets.

  • Kailer Yamamoto is the latest to experience that classic Shakespearean tragedy: Offensive player injured blocking shots. [TSN]
  • The Sharks season gets worse as Mario Ferraro will miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured fibula. [TSN | NHL]
  • Women’s hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser pulls no punches in ripping the IOC and FIFA for years of “kissing Putin’s ass.” [Sportsnet]
  • The IIHF, meanwhile, is “set to discuss” how it will treat Russia as its unhinged leader orders death and destruction upon Ukraine. [Sportsnet]

