Islanders News: Orange County shutout

The New York Islanders resumed their effort to convince us they still have a chance in 2021-22 with a shocking shutout of the Ducks in Anaheim Sunday.

Perhaps it was not exactly “shocking,” in that the NHL is a “Any Given Sunday” league in an “Any Given Hasek” sport. But the Islanders were playing back-to-back against true wild card race opponents, and this season has featured lots of disappointment in those situations.

Instead, coming off a really disappointing performance and now without Mathew Barzal, the Islanders racked up goals — and Ross Johnston with two assists, naturally — and Ilya Sorokin shut the door for his fifth shutout of the season.

Go figure.

The next opportunity to yo-yo results is Tuesday in Denver.

Islanders News

About last night:

Seriously though, nice night for Ross the Boss as he eases Matt Martin (scratch) toward retirement, and Noah Dobson’s growth is reminiscent of some other guy. [LHH]

That’s five shutouts for Sorokin. If he could just do that all the time, we’d be fine. [Newsday]

Big impacts from scratch returnees Johnston and Andy Greene. [Newsday]

Trotz: “I just liked our attitude. We just said, ‘You know what? Let’s just play some hockey here.’” [Isles]

Birthday boy Cizikas: “We had all lines rolling.” [NHL]

The Isles have a thin margin of error that is heavily influenced by the first goal, and how they start. [Athletic]

“Noah Dobson is now 3-5-8 in his last eight games; Dobson has more goals since December 5th than any other NHL defenseman.” Also, Aho extended his assist streak. [NYI Skinny]

Great turnout from visiting fans. Y’all were heard on each goal, among other moments. Very cool:

tag your bestie pic.twitter.com/2Yz1Xsa8jm — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) February 28, 2022

Barry Speaks

You knew Trotz was gonna love a “team effort” win with Barzal out:

“Our strength is in the group, not the individual, and that was on display today.”



Trotz ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Rnr5vieY0K — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 28, 2022

Shutout hugs for Ilya Sorokin! pic.twitter.com/tPyF2qMdHu — NHL (@NHL) February 28, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Rangers making it a lost weekend, and the Penguins rallying to beat the Blue Jackets.