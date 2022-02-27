New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks: California dunking [Game #49]

Here’s our game thread for part four of the Islanders’ second Western trip of the month. This time the Isles are in Anaheim, after winning in Seattle, dropping a shootout in San Jose, and losing without a doubt in Los Angeles.

If things don’t go well tonight, they still have a chance to salvage something from the trip Tuesday in...Colorado, where the Avalanche are 22-3-2.

Making things more challenging, the Isles will be without Mathew Barzal, opening a big hole on offense and at the center position. They’ll also be without Zdeno Chara — injured and “day to day” like Barzal — which opens the door for Andy Greene to re-enter the lineup after sitting a while for Sebastian Aho.

Expect Ilya Sorokin in goal after Semyon Varlamov made his return last night vs. the Kings.

This will be the Isles’ first look at the New and Improved Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras in their breakout seasons, which should be entertaining at least.

Good luck to our boys! They’re gonna need it.