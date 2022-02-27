Islanders B2B Gameday News: Turns out it can get worse.

The New York Islanders followed up one of their “best efforts of the season” in San Jose with a regulation loss in Los Angeles that was disappointing in countless ways.

Mathew Barzal left with a knee injury, Semyon Varlamov was beaten four times in his return, Barry Trotz was disappointed with the whole team effort, and we were subjected to those terrible silver Kings helmets.

Just like the trip through Western Canada earlier this month, this one started okay but is quickly looking like a lost cause. No time to lick wounds, though: The Islanders are in Anaheim for the back end of the back-to-back tonight, an 8:30 p.m. EST start.

Islanders News

About last night:

Jenny assessed the damage in the recap. [LHH]

Fifth straight win for the Kings, who pretty much left no doubt after taking a 3-0 lead. Trotz: “We had guys guessing all over the ice. ... If you’re going to guess against a team that moves the puck like that, you are going to get what you saw. We were slow to the battle and we guessed on our assignments.” [NHL]

Another slow start. Anders Lee: “We just weren’t ready to go, didn’t execute.” [Newsday]

Three Takeaways: More disappointed quotes from Trotz. “We lose every battle” at the start. Not good. [Isles]

Sounds like a knee injury for Barzal, as his ankle and leg to tied up in a board battle. No updates for him nor Zdeno Chara after the game, though we may hear something in pre-game tonight. [Newsday]

Meanwhile:

Preview/notes ahead of tonight vs. the Ducks: This is the first meeting of the season, and our first look at some of the Ducks budding young stars. Also: Assists in four games in a row for Sebastian Aho. [Isles]

It’s been a “choppy” season for Varlamov. [Newsday]

Brock Nelson says the Isles are focused on playing well, not letting the deadline distract them. [Newsday]

Not Isles but New York: The Canuck is the destination bar for Canadians in New York. [Athletic]

One incredible sighting from yesterday’s Stadium Series game:

I told this Long Island resident, attending the #StadiumSeries game in Nashville, that no matter which team scores the most goals, he’s the real winner today. Wow. @NYIslanders pic.twitter.com/ZXXNwD73r4 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 26, 2022

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s many other scores included the Flyers upsetting the Capitals and the Penguins shutting out the Rangers, 1-0.