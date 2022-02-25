Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 5 - Thomas Vanek (with guest Jenny Berman)

Joined by Lighthouse Hockey’s own Jenny Berman, Mike and Dan discuss how Thomas Vanek spent 47 games with the Islanders that were somehow both completely inconsequential and yet totally changed the direction of the franchise.

Vanek was the dynamic winger John Tavares needed but he came at the expense of fan favorite Matt Moulson and he was notably not a goalie. So while the top line terrorized the NHL for a few dozen games, the Islanders bled goals until GM Garth Snow finally sent Vanek to Montreal for an underwhelming return.

But that one short, weird period continues to affect the Islanders today in some extremely surprising ways.

Also, where in the world is Michael Dal Colle?

Him turning down that seven year, $50 million deal was one of the best things to happen to the Islanders. Or was it?

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

