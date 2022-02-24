New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks: Chara’s record, Bailey’s ballad [Game #47]

The Islanders are in San Jose to attempt to win consecutive games for the first time in far too long. The main story lines:

Zdeno Chara will break the NHL record for games played by a defenseman.

Ilya Sorokin will start his eighth in a row.

Looks like Josh Bailey will be a scratch while Oliver Wahlstrom slots back in at 100%, and the Parise-Barzal-Palmieri line will get another look.

The .500 Sharks have fallen from the wild card picture...but they’re a hell of a lot closer to it in the West than the .489 Isles are in the East!

Opposition research can be found at Fear The Fin. Erik Karlsson is on IR, so none of that excitement coming to us in teal.

