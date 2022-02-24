 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks: Chara’s record, Bailey’s ballad [Game #47]

The Islanders visit San Jose on a milestone night for Chara and another start for Sorokin.

San Jose Sharks v New York Islanders
Ready to protect that net because we’re due for another dry night on offense.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Islanders are in San Jose to attempt to win consecutive games for the first time in far too long. The main story lines:

  • Zdeno Chara will break the NHL record for games played by a defenseman.
  • Ilya Sorokin will start his eighth in a row.
  • Looks like Josh Bailey will be a scratch while Oliver Wahlstrom slots back in at 100%, and the Parise-Barzal-Palmieri line will get another look.

The .500 Sharks have fallen from the wild card picture...but they’re a hell of a lot closer to it in the West than the .489 Isles are in the East!

Opposition research can be found at Fear The Fin. Erik Karlsson is on IR, so none of that excitement coming to us in teal.

It’s late, but enjoy it if you can. Hopefully your nation isn’t being invaded by a despot. My dad experienced that a couple of times, and it sucks!

