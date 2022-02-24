Islanders Gameday News: 1,652 games for Zdeno Chara

The Islanders got off to a good start on their second Western trip of the month with a smooth win in Seattle, where the Kraken are playing like a traditional expansion team.

Now it gets harder with three games in four nights starting tonight in San Jose before a weekend swing through SoCal. The Sharks are at NHL .500, but the Kings and Ducks are each entrenched in the wild card race.

Chances are, this night will mostly be remembered for the date where Zdeno Chara passed Chris Chelios to claim the NHL record for most games played by a defenseman. It will be 1,652 (*regular season) games when he hits the ice tonight.

(*I hate how we are taught to prioritize playoffs as Most Meaningful, yet all these career stats only count regular season. Chara has played 200(!) NHL playoff games. Mike Bossy had 573 regular season goals in 10 seasons...plus 85 kind of important playoff goals.)

