Islanders 5* (EN), Kraken 2: Isles offense clicks in big win in Seattle

After an embarrassing showing against this Seattle Kraken team at UBS Arena just a few weeks ago, a game where the Kraken earned their franchise’s first shutout, the Islanders sort of repaid the favor, heading out to a 4-0 lead before letting the Kraken back into the game and taking their foot off the gas for most of the third.

Kyle Palmieri continued his hot streak, scoring his 4th goal in 4 games, and Zach Parise put up 3 points, including the empty net goal to seal the win for the Islanders. Both were playing on a line with Mat Barzal for most of the game, a move that seems to have sparked some offense, while Trotz moved Anders Lee and Josh Bailey, who have struggled this season, down to the third line with JG Pageau.

This game was also a big occasion for Zdeno Chara, who tied Chris Chelios’ games played by a defenseman record, and is poised to break it in San Jose.

First Period

Ilya Sorokin had to make a couple of saves early, on Jordan Eberle and Morgan Geekie, and Jared McCann fumbled a good scoring opportunity right in front. But then, the Islanders took over control of the game.

Philipp Grubauer saved shots from Mat Barzal, Cal Clutterbuck, and Anthony Beauvillier, before Brock Nelson opened the scoring, shooting up into the toy department past Grubauer.

Grubauer then stopped shots from Barzal and Ryan Pulock, before Noah Dobson seemingly scored from the blue line, only to have it waved off due to alleged goaltender interference by Zach Parise. The Islanders challenged that call, though, and it was clear that there really wasn’t any interference on the play at all. The puck went off Parise’s skate and deflected past Grubauer, and would count to make it 2-0.

Parise's first period goal from the glass pic.twitter.com/psaCzNAGXX — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 23, 2022

Second Period

Grubauer made a huge save on an attempt from Kyle Palmieri, and at the other end, Mason Appleton couldn’t handle a pass on a 2 on 1 from Yanni Gourde.

Then, Palmieri was able to score, putting a pass from Parise off Grubauer’s mask and in the goal.

That was nice. pic.twitter.com/KIuc5G951d — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 23, 2022

Cizikas nearly scored after Grubauer gave the puck away, and Ryan Donato was taken down by Dobson in front of the net to break up a scoring chance.

Scott Mayfield took a shot off the endboards, and the rebound from that bounced right to Cizikas by the side of the net, and he scored, making it 4-0.

Right place, right time. pic.twitter.com/J5I8UKRuT3 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 23, 2022

But less than a minute later, Gourde would get one back for the Kraken. Sorokin got a glove to the shot from Gourde off the faceoff, but he couldn’t stop it. That goal energized Seattle, who had just 6 shots on goal in the whole game up to that point, and the Isles were pinned into their own end multiple times. Despite that, they were able to prevent any damage from Seattle’s surge, keeping it 4-1 heading into the third.

Third Period

Just over a minute into the third, Riley Sheahan would score to make it 4-2. Dobson played the puck around the boards, where instead of getting all the way to his defensive partner Zdeno Chara, it instead bounced right behind the net, where Sheahan was able to grab it and put it past Sorokin.

Kyle Palmieri nearly made it 5-2, but his shot towards an empty net went across the crease.

The Kraken were dominant this period, with Sorokin having to make saves on an impressive shot by the increasingly frustrated Morgan Geekie (who broke his stick on the bench after that play), and on Vince Dunn in front.

Then, Appleton took a tripping penalty, sending the Islanders to the power play. But, that would only last for about 30 seconds, before Barzal was called for a weak hooking penalty.

On a 2 on 1 for Seattle during the 4 on 4, Sorokin made a huge save on Adam Larsson, along with some big saves on Jamie Oleksiak and Calle Jarnkrok to keep the Islanders in the lead, and Scott Mayfield blocked a shot with his back and appeared to be in some pain right after.

The Kraken pulled their goalie to get an extra skater, and Parise made it 5-2 into the empty net. Chara started the play with a clearing pass up and over everyone into the neutral zone, where Lee helped create space for Parise to get the puck and deposit it into the back of the net.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head down to San Jose to take on the Sharks on February 24th, as part of the second February Western Conference road trip. Another late night for east coast fans, but another big opportunity for two points.