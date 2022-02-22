New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken: Chara to tie Chelios [Game #46]

The New York Islanders visit the Seattle Kraken and Zdeno Chara is about to tie Chris Chelios for most games played by a defenseman at 1,651.

He’s old, he’s slower, he’s much less effective than he once was, but now that the season is, well, not exactly salvageable, it’s a little easier for us to appreciate the other things Chara does, which will hopefully leave a lasting example for his teammates who were born after O.J. Simpson forced the Ford Bronco brand into a 25-year timeout.

Barry Trotz on Chara:

...but what’s more impressive is that he really takes the time for the people in that secondary, third layers away from the team. You should always be respectful, but he goes out of his way to make sure that everybody’s included. It’s unique to watch, especially in this day and age.”

That’s cool.

Ilya Sorokin will start, looks like Sebastian Aho will stay in, Oliver Wahlstrom will sit out until he’s 100%, and ... follow Andrew Gross for some updates on how Climate Pledge Arena compares to UBS. Including everyone’s favorite topic...scoreboard talk: