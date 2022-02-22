Islanders Anxiety - Episode 191 - Waiting for Themselves

Mike and Dan look again at the Islanders’ maddening pattern of wins and lamentable losses, and how their trade deadline will affect their overall direction.

They talk about how the Islanders looked more like the Sabres than the Sabres did in their loss in Buffalo, and how a loss to a goalie who hadn’t played in the NHL in four years was all but guaranteed well before Sunday’s loss to Montreal. In between was a win over Boston that reminded fans of the team they could be when it plays its game to the fullest (or close to it).

Later they discuss what players could move at the trade deadline and how most national writers miss the point by looking at the Islanders’ CapFriendly page and not at the infinite number of layers underneath the roster. If you want to know, talk to well-adjusted Islanders fans (like us!).

Note 1: Sorry about Dan’s audio. He should have checked which device Zencastr was pointing to before he started recording.

Note 2: Carter Hutton got traded to the Leafs just after we finished recording.

Thanks again to Rod for the great email and picture. If you’re ever in Moose Jaw, Sask., look up the Clark Gillies Recreation Area!

