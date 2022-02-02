Islanders Gameday News: Eberle and Jiggs return

The Islanders will try to make it two in a row in their first-ever meeting with the Seattle Kraken, tonight in the fancy arena at Belmont Park. These two teams have the newest and coolest buildings in the league (and created by the same group), I’m told.

No morning skate, but it’s assumed Semyon Varlamov will get the nod after Ilya Sorokin played last night.

Legendary Isles play-by-play man Jiggs McDonald will be back in the booth for the call, which is always a treat.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

Recapping the comfortable win over the Senators:

The young forwards get it done. [LHH]

Great to see Ryan Pulock back. [Newsday]

“It was a little different” seeing the full lineup intact. [Post]

Three Takeaways: Pulock’s return, Sorokin sharp, four-goal burst. [Isles]

Isles overcame another bad start. [NHL]

Meanwhile:

It's the Legendary Jiggs back on the call tonight for the #Isles. Here's a heartwarming moment between himself and @brendanmburke (this was somehow 5 years ago?!?) pic.twitter.com/IuUIgvQ270 — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) February 2, 2022

Notes for tonight’s game, which Jiggs will call on MSG. [Isles]

Finally, Jordan Eberle gets to see his old mates. “That’s a special group to me.” [Newsday | Post]

Expansion fanbase look at the Islanders, including an absolutely delightful highlight reel of Adam Pelech ruining forwards’ dreams again and again. [Davey Jones Locker Room]

Jakub Skarek gets the AHL Goalie of the Month nod. [BP Isles]

The response to this Islanders fan’s plea for help locating a kidney donor has been “overwhelming.” [Newsday]

(Yester)day in Isles History: Denis Potvin’s #5 to the rafters. [Isles]

Bridgeport played this morning and nabbed a 4-1 win over the Phantoms:

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores included the Kraken losing in Boston, the Rangers knocking off the Panthers, and the Penguins and Capitals playing a three-point game.