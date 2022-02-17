New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins [Game #44]

The Islanders host the Bruins. Linus Ullmark will try to stop them from scoring. Ilya Sorokin will do the same in the Islanders net.

Patrice Bergeron returns for the Bruins, Brad Marchand does not {sad emoji}. Zdeno Chara is in blue and orange.

Josh Bailey (day to day) is out for the Isles, sounds like Kieffer Bellows will be his replacement.

#NHLBruins in warmups



Hall - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Frederic - Coyle - Smith

DeBrusk – Haula - Foligno

Blidh - Nosek - Lazar



Reilly - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Forbort - Vaakanainen



Ullmark

Swayman#Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) February 18, 2022