New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins [Game #44]

The Islanders host the Bruins. Linus Ullmark will try to stop them from scoring. Ilya Sorokin will do the same in the Islanders net.
Patrice Bergeron returns for the Bruins, Brad Marchand does not {sad emoji}. Zdeno Chara is in blue and orange.
Josh Bailey (day to day) is out for the Isles, sounds like Kieffer Bellows will be his replacement.
#NHLBruins in warmups— Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) February 18, 2022
Hall - Bergeron - Pastrnak
Frederic - Coyle - Smith
DeBrusk – Haula - Foligno
Blidh - Nosek - Lazar
Reilly - McAvoy
Grzelcyk - Carlo
Forbort - Vaakanainen
Ullmark
Swayman#Isles
#Isles in warmups— Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) February 18, 2022
Lee - Barzal - Palmieri
Bellows - Nelson - Beauvillier
Parise - Pageau - Wahlstrom
Martin - Cizikas - Clutterbuck
Pelech - Mayfield
Chara - Dobson
Aho - Pulock
Sorokin
Schneider#NHLBruins
