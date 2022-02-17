 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins [Game #44]

Two playoff foes clash, but only one will be there this spring.

By Dominik
Boston Bruins v New York Islanders
In life, we’re all just racing to avoid the inevitable.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Islanders host the Bruins. Linus Ullmark will try to stop them from scoring. Ilya Sorokin will do the same in the Islanders net.

Patrice Bergeron returns for the Bruins, Brad Marchand does not {sad emoji}. Zdeno Chara is in blue and orange.

Josh Bailey (day to day) is out for the Isles, sounds like Kieffer Bellows will be his replacement.

