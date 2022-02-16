Islanders News: Another deflating loss pushes them closer to deadline sellers

The New York Islanders last night dropped a road game to the Buffalo Sabres, despite coming back to tie the game three times. A goal scored with 2:55 remaining by Victor Olofsson—his first in thirty games, since October—sealed their fate in that game.

Yet we press onward in search of some second-half magic, although even that likely wouldn’t be enough at this point. But hey, at least Kyle Palmieri scored.

Islanders News

About last night:

Talk about ending a road trip with a whimper. [LHH]

They lost to Dustin Tokarski. Dustin Tokarski. [Rapid Recap]

They finish this swing 1-3-0 and are 3-7-0 in their last ten games. Playoffs, baby! Playoffs! [3 Takeaways]

In those last ten games, the Islanders have allowed a non-empty net goal in the final minute of a period on four different occasions. Pathetic. [NYI Skinny]

Whatever playoff hopes the Islanders reasonably had, they have to be fading quickly. [Newsday]

Not just about last night:

Whatever Barry Trotz said worked: He told Palmieri to forget the past, and the new dad scored two goals. [Newsday]

Semyon Varlamov remains quarantined in Western Canada, so it’s Ilya Sorokin’s net for the time being. [Newsday]

The Islanders aren’t quite yet sure who they are this season just by virtue of the fact that last night was only game no. 43. I mean, everyone else knows they’re toast. But even still, it seems that only the UFAs would be available, although who knows whether they extend Cal Clutterbuck. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins coming back to beat the Flyers with the help of Sidney Crosby’s 500th NHL goal and Tyler Toffoli recording a goal in his first game in a Flames uniform as Calgary demolished Columbus. Also, the Stars snapped the Avalanche’s 19-game point streak; it was Colorado’s first regulation loss at home since October 26.