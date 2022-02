New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres [Game #43]

The Islanders are in Buffalo to face the Sabres, though Semyon Varlamov is stuck in Canada due to COVID quarantine.

Here’s how the foes are expected to line up, barring anymore late quarantine pulls. Looks like Kyle Palmieri is back in the lineup, Ross Johnston is out:

#Isles in warmups

Lee-Barzal-Bailey

Beauvillier-Nelson-Palmieri

Parise-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Chara-Dobson

Pelech-Mayfield

Aho-Pulock

Sorokin

Schneider — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 15, 2022