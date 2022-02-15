 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 190 - A Tapestry of Agony

When the best case scenario is false hope...

By Dan Saraceni and Michael J. Leboff
/ new
Islanders Anxiety Art

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders’ up and down (mostly down) trip to Western Canada, and look back at a cursed first half of the season.

They look at what worked and what didn’t in a win in Vancouver and loses in Edmonton and Calgary, and the role that bad luck continues to play in the Islanders games. They also peek ahead at their upcoming games and how the best case scenario is a generous injection of false hope.

In the second half, they look at what the first half of the season tells us about this incarnation of the Islanders, what elements are missing and how they can get back to where they were in the previous three seasons.

REFERENCES

  • Carey’s right:

PLUGS!

  • Make sure to follow @LhhPodcasts on Twitter for all Lighthouse Hockey audio releases, news and announcements.
  • Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos Each top quality item is shipped fast, and the product pages have trivia notes you can get lost in. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour tribute shirts, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code LIGHTHOUSE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order.
  • Betway is the official betting partner of the NHL. Play Big Pick for free or play for real (residents in NJ, PA, CO, ID, IA only). Please play responsibly.
  • Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio and Rose, all under $15. Available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.

Listen to Stitcher

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...