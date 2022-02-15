Islanders Anxiety - Episode 190 - A Tapestry of Agony

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders’ up and down (mostly down) trip to Western Canada, and look back at a cursed first half of the season.

They look at what worked and what didn’t in a win in Vancouver and loses in Edmonton and Calgary, and the role that bad luck continues to play in the Islanders games. They also peek ahead at their upcoming games and how the best case scenario is a generous injection of false hope.

In the second half, they look at what the first half of the season tells us about this incarnation of the Islanders, what elements are missing and how they can get back to where they were in the previous three seasons.

Said this before and will say it again now. There is no need for a rebuild yet. Get some transition game back on defense. Bring in a guy who can play dynamic next to Barzal (not necessarily a "sniper"). Basically, actually replace Leddy and Eberle. — Carey (@habermetrics) February 13, 2022

