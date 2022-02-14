Islanders News: Cory Schneider recalled

Not a lot* of Isles news from Sunday (*okay: none) with them off and returning from their pointless Alberta swing, but Monday brings confirmation of some expected news: Cory Schneider has been recalled on emergency basis from AHL Bridgeport, thanks to Semyon Varlamov being caught by the COVID dragnet while in Canada.

Schneider will surely be the backup to Ilya Sorokin when the Isles take on the Sabres in Buffalo Tuesday.

The Islanders woke up today 17 points behind the second wild card holders in Boston. I’m not saying there’s no way the Bruins falter, I’m saying if they do, some non-Islander team will be the beneficiary.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Sabres, Tuesday’s opponent, sending the Canadiens to their umpteenth loss in a row.