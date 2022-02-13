Islanders News: No fire against the Flames

That wasn’t pretty. The New York Islanders predictably lost to the Calgary Flames by a score of 5-2. The score was actually much closer throughout the game, but the 5-2 final feels like a proper reflection of how last night went—Calgary just pushed the Islanders around.

Calgary, under Darryl Sutter, plays a lot like the Los Angeles Kings did under Darryl Sutter: puck possession and stacking the blue line with a lead. And it’s remarkably effective.

We should play like that! In related news, our star player Twitter-“liked” this very specific clip of new Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis talking about letting his offensive players run a little more freely.

It probably means nothing, right? Right?!

Anywho, today’s the Super Bowl. It’s Bengals and Rams. My girlfriend is from the LA area, and one of my best friends is a lifelong Rams fan. But it’s also hard not to root for the Bengals as an Islanders fan, given their formation stories.

Pulling for the Bengals today because, like the Islanders, they are a team borne out of spite. Fired by Art Modell in 1963, Browns founder Paul Brown bided his time and used the extra team needed for the NFL-AFL merger to get back into the league and back at Modell. pic.twitter.com/FSVw6XLrG4 — Dan (@cultureoflosing) February 13, 2022

Islanders News

About last night:

The only surprise was that Semyon Varlamov didn’t start despite leading out the boys for warm-ups. He was placed in Covid protocol. Ilya Sorokin, cold, started again for the second night in a row. [LHH | Newsday]

That meant that we had an EBUG sighting!!! [NHL]

That was the only exciting part, though. [Newsday]

The only line that had anything going was the Parise-Pageau-Wahlstrom line. [3 Takeaways]

It was a big night for Adam Ruzicka, whoever he is. [NHL]

He had a goal and an assist and was the first star. [Rapid Recap]

Long gone are the days of Trotz’s team winning the second half of back-to-backs every time; the current group is 2-6-1 on the second half of them. More evidence that they’re too old. [NYI Skinny]

Other stuff:

It has been a while since the Isles have taken a western road trip to bond. [Newsday]

It gives them a sense of normalcy as they officially enter the second half of the season. [Newsday]

But it’s clear that there are some significant problems with this roster, as currently constructed. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere

Saturday’s NHL scores include the Bruins beating the Senators, 2-0. Also, the Canadiens lost their ninth in a row on a late goal for the Blue Jackets; the Habs are now 8-32-7. Good god. And finally, the Maple Leafs lost in regulation to the Canucks because Thatcher Demko made 51 saves.