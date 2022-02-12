Islanders B2B Gameday News: Alberta weekend challenge may go up in Flames

Friday night the New York Islanders were just what the flailing Edmonton Oilers needed to get off to a good start under their new coach. The Isles’ offense continued its struggles — momentarily interrupted by a big first period in Vancouver — and failed to get more than one goal despite 38 shots against ancient Mike Smith.

Tonight the assignment is much tougher in Calgary, where a Flames team has steamrolled a lot of foes. It’s another late one, 10 p.m. EST start.

Leave First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

About last night:

Lots of shots, but still offensively inoffensive. [LHH]

Three Takeaways: Effort was there, puck luck was not. [Isles]

“Team win” and “A performance” from Smith in Woodcroft’s debut. [NHL | CP]

Finally reaching the season’s midpoint, with a telling loss against the Oilers. [Newsday]

The Oilers survived the Isles’ early jump to steady their game under their new coach. [Copper & Blue]

The Skinny: “The Isles have allowed only 34 goals in their last fifteen games; their 2.27 goals against average is the 2nd-lowest in the NHL in that span (Colorado - 2.17), dating back to December 30.” [Isles]

Also:

Not to sour your beautiful Saturday morning but a few notes on the #Flames , who host #Isles tonight at 10 p.m. ET



- Have won 5 straight and 7 of 8

- Have 5 players with point streaks of at least 4 games

- Their PK is 38/41 at home, 1st in NHL



No morning skate for Isles — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 12, 2022

Previewing tonight: These teams last met when the Flames spoiled the opening of UBS Arena. [Isles]

Barry Trotz says the Isles could be a little more deceptive on their odd-man rushes. [Newsday]

Anthony Beauvillier, new fourth-line scoring threat? [Newsday]

Various bits on the Leafs, on Nazem Kadri switching agents, on Dave Tippett going out after running Mike Smith out on back-to-backs, plus a bit on the night when a Vancouver nightclub hired three women to streak on the ice during the Islanders game. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include a bunch of Western games plus the Lightning rolling the Coyotes.