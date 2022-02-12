Islanders B2B Gameday News: Alberta weekend challenge may go up in Flames

Friday night the New York Islanders were just what the flailing Edmonton Oilers needed to get off to a good start under their new coach. The Isles’ offense continued its struggles — momentarily interrupted by a big first period in Vancouver — and failed to get more than one goal despite 38 shots against ancient Mike Smith.
Tonight the assignment is much tougher in Calgary, where a Flames team has steamrolled a lot of foes. It’s another late one, 10 p.m. EST start.
Leave First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.
Islanders News
About last night:
- Lots of shots, but still offensively inoffensive. [LHH]
- Three Takeaways: Effort was there, puck luck was not. [Isles]
- “Team win” and “A performance” from Smith in Woodcroft’s debut. [NHL | CP]
- Finally reaching the season’s midpoint, with a telling loss against the Oilers. [Newsday]
- The Oilers survived the Isles’ early jump to steady their game under their new coach. [Copper & Blue]
- The Skinny: “The Isles have allowed only 34 goals in their last fifteen games; their 2.27 goals against average is the 2nd-lowest in the NHL in that span (Colorado - 2.17), dating back to December 30.” [Isles]
Also:
Not to sour your beautiful Saturday morning but a few notes on the #Flames , who host #Isles tonight at 10 p.m. ET— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 12, 2022
- Have won 5 straight and 7 of 8
- Have 5 players with point streaks of at least 4 games
- Their PK is 38/41 at home, 1st in NHL
No morning skate for Isles
- Previewing tonight: These teams last met when the Flames spoiled the opening of UBS Arena. [Isles]
- Barry Trotz says the Isles could be a little more deceptive on their odd-man rushes. [Newsday]
- Anthony Beauvillier, new fourth-line scoring threat? [Newsday]
- Various bits on the Leafs, on Nazem Kadri switching agents, on Dave Tippett going out after running Mike Smith out on back-to-backs, plus a bit on the night when a Vancouver nightclub hired three women to streak on the ice during the Islanders game. [Sportsnet]
Elsewhere
Last night’s other NHL scores include a bunch of Western games plus the Lightning rolling the Coyotes.
- 32 Thoughts: Mostly about the Oilers firing their guy. [Sportsnet]
- Brad Marchand, who appears to have a tenuous grip on reality and the image he has created for himself, is appealing the length of his sixth career suspension and second suspension of this season. I kind of wish the NHL had a rule like the FA where your suspension can increase if you make a frivolous appeal. [NHL]
- The Coyotes announced they do indeed intend to play at ASU’s tiny new arena. [ESPN]
- Martin St. Louis wants to “build a winning culture” in Montreal. Somebody’s got to. [TSN]
- Sean Couturier’s back surgery will have him out for the rest of the season. [NHL]
- All of the Canadiens goalies are injured so they’ve acquired Andrew Hammond — last in the NHL in 2017-18 — from the Wild. [NHL]
- The Rangers expect to miss Kaapo Kakko for at least another month. [NHL]
