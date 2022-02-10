Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 4 - Kirk Muller (with guest Michael Paul Smith)

Joined by actor, writer and podcaster Michael Paul Smith, Dan and Mike take it all the way back to the original Islanders villain who changed the way the team was perceived for all time.

The three talk about Muller’s decorated pre-Islanders career, the franchise-wrecking trade that brought him - very reluctantly - to the Islanders and the surprisingly lucrative trade that shipped him out (that was then later also ruined). They re-watch the legendary video introducing the team in their Fisherman jerseys with Muller getting booed like he owed everyone in Nassau Coliseum money, find the connections between Muller’s rejection and future Islanders deserters, and discover his clout-chasing final season with the Leafs, Panthers and Stars, who were noticeably not the Islanders.

Finally they cast a show about the Muller saga and choose which actors have the chops to bring the dastardly antagonist to life.

Thanks again to Michael for coming on. Follow him on twitter at @MPSmithnyc and listen to his hilarious podcast Ted & Michael Read Sketches into Microphones. Here’s the noir episode they posted this week that was mentioned here.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

Longtime LHH readers may remember Michael and his now-wife Gillian from this video that was posted here a while back. Michael admits that he was basically doing a John Tavares impersonation.

Here’s the infamous Fisherman introduction video. The Muller booing is outstanding.

Weird Islanders: The Podcast! is proud to have a new theme song this week, “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Björn is a musician and Islanders fan who generously offered us the song to use for the show. To hear more of his work, you can find him on Spotify and at Bandcamp. Thanks again, Björn!

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey for t-shirts, hoodies and mugs with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour shirts which benefit dementia research. Use the code LIGHTHOUSE15 to save 15%.

Betway, the official betting partner of the NHL. Please play responsibly.

The Pinot Project has Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio and Rose all under $15. Available at local wine stores and UBS Arena.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.