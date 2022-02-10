Islanders News: Proper road start, regime updates around the NHL

The New York Islanders fielded a rather unconventional lineup last night, with fan-mob-inducing elevated roles for Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston...and promptly scored five goals in the first period for the first time since 1996 against the original Winnipeg Jets. Hat tip to old friend Jaroslav Halak.

There was weirdness all around, and a goal outburst like that in Vancouver is always going to remind me of when they erased a 3-0 third-period deficit on that one strange night back in {checks date} 2014?!

They were scored by Denis Potvin (15:15), Bryan Trottier (15:25) and Bob Bourne (15:42) https://t.co/AcBxf4fwgZ — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) February 10, 2022

Islanders News

About last night:

Six goals, yay! Allowing the Canucks to climb back to 5-3, boo. [Newsday]

For Mathew Barzal, it was another cool homecoming. [Newsday]

The Canucks “didn’t give Jaro a chance.” [NHL]

Three Takeaways: Hot start, scary second period, crazy new lines. [Isles]

“It’s Not How You Start - It’s How You Finish. No. It’s Both.” [Nucks Misconduct]

For the Canucks, two ugly games in a row are a sign the current roster will not do it for the new management regime. [Sportsnet]

Meanwhile:

The Isles faced old draft pick (and expansion draft collateral) Kyle Burroughs, who along with Noah Dobson and Robin Salo (newly returned to the AHL) demonstrate the many different paths to the NHL. [Newsday]

Former Olympian and excellent analyst A.J. Mleczko is the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Isles]

In Denmark’s first Olympic hockey, The Backhand of Judgment strikes on a penalty shot for the shock win over the Czech Republic. [NBC | CT Insider]

Frans Nielsen on the PENALTY SHOT.



Watch on: @USA_Network and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/5tNbTnS2nF — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NBCSportsHockey) February 9, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include a lot of Western games and other games that don’t affect the Isles. Their next opponent, the Oilers, lost 4-1 at home to the Blackhawks.