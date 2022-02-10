Islanders News: Proper road start, regime updates around the NHL

The New York Islanders fielded a rather unconventional lineup last night, with fan-mob-inducing elevated roles for Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston...and promptly scored five goals in the first period for the first time since 1996 against the original Winnipeg Jets. Hat tip to old friend Jaroslav Halak.
There was weirdness all around, and a goal outburst like that in Vancouver is always going to remind me of when they erased a 3-0 third-period deficit on that one strange night back in {checks date} 2014?!
They were scored by Denis Potvin (15:15), Bryan Trottier (15:25) and Bob Bourne (15:42) https://t.co/AcBxf4fwgZ— Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) February 10, 2022
Islanders News
About last night:
- Six goals, yay! Allowing the Canucks to climb back to 5-3, boo. [Newsday]
- For Mathew Barzal, it was another cool homecoming. [Newsday]
- The Canucks “didn’t give Jaro a chance.” [NHL]
- Three Takeaways: Hot start, scary second period, crazy new lines. [Isles]
- “It’s Not How You Start - It’s How You Finish. No. It’s Both.” [Nucks Misconduct]
- For the Canucks, two ugly games in a row are a sign the current roster will not do it for the new management regime. [Sportsnet]
Meanwhile:
- The Isles faced old draft pick (and expansion draft collateral) Kyle Burroughs, who along with Noah Dobson and Robin Salo (newly returned to the AHL) demonstrate the many different paths to the NHL. [Newsday]
- Former Olympian and excellent analyst A.J. Mleczko is the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Isles]
In Denmark’s first Olympic hockey, The Backhand of Judgment strikes on a penalty shot for the shock win over the Czech Republic. [NBC | CT Insider]
Frans Nielsen on the PENALTY SHOT.— Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NBCSportsHockey) February 9, 2022
Watch on: @USA_Network and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/5tNbTnS2nF
Elsewhere
Last night’s other NHL scores include a lot of Western games and other games that don’t affect the Isles. Their next opponent, the Oilers, lost 4-1 at home to the Blackhawks.
- NOT SATIRE: The Canadiens have named Martin St. Louis their interim head coach. [HEOTP | NHL | Canadiens]
- John Tortorella says Montreal will love St. Louis. (The guy/coach, that is. Don’t reckon they give a right damn about the U.S. Midwest.) [TSN]
- He will command instant respect from the Canadiens. (But can he coach...?) [Sportsnet]
- Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman (before the firing) said the team’s failings aren’t on the coaching staff, it’s on the players. [Montreal Gazette]
- McDavid: The Oilers are “out of sync all over.” [TSN]
- Hate the team, but don’t hate the coach: Hard not to feel good for former Isles assistant “Turk” Gerard Gallant, whose no-nonsense belief has lifted the Rangers. [Post]
- Cammi Granato will be a key figure in Canucks hockey ops. [TSN]
- Scott Niedermayer joins the Ducks’ front office. [AP]
- Duncan Keith left the Oilers game after a scary collision with the boards that appeared to knock him out. [Sportsnet]
- POS Brad Marchand does POS Brad Marchand things, gets suspended six games. Can’t wait to see the personality he shows on Twitter as a reaction! [NHL | NHL Video]
- Turns out the initial report proved (or became) true: Tuukka Rask’s hip won’t hold up, and he has announced his retirement. [NHL]
- Craig Berube has received a three-year contract extension as Blues head coach. [NHL]
