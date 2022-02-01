New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Pulock returns [Game #38]

The All-Star Weekend is almost upon us, but the New York Islanders still have two games to make up in their delayed and condensed schedule before they rest.

Both are against beatable opponents, the kind in the lower half of the standings that the Isles “must” defeat. Both games will probably affect our moods in a big way heading into the weekend.

The happy news for the Islanders is that Ryan Pulock makes his long, long, long-awaited return. He’ll probably be rusty but he’ll be a welcome site, after missing more than half of the season thus far.

Robin Salo, who got his first opportunities after Pulock went down, is back on the taxi squad.

Ilya Sorokin starts in net.

