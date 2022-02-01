Islanders Gameday News: Two games to sort of improve things

The New York Islanders close out the pre-All Star portion of the schedule with a home back-to-back, beginning with the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night.
The Sens are coming off an overtime win over the Oilers, which is both amusing and satisfying.
The Isles are — they’re not even a bubble team, they’re just a team that thought it would be a contender and now thinks of itself as a bubble team. I’ll be as entertained as the next guy if they make the second half of the season interesting, but they continue to exhibit the traits of a team that’s just ho-hum, so-so.
Islanders News
- Notes for tonight’s game: [Isles]
- That’s great that the Isles played well against the Wild, but they need points. Real bad. [Newsday]
- Not an ideal time for the Islanders’ vaunted goalie pairing to hit a rough patch. [Post]
- Brock Nelson has delivered, albeit limited by injuries and COVID. [Eyes on Isles]
- Prospect Report: Logan Cockerill, Alex Ljungkrantz, Eetu Liukas all find the back of the net, while Henrik Tikkanen earns his 10th win. [Isles]
- The Bridgeport Isles are leaning on Skarek in goal. [AHL]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include nothing too relevant, but the Devils did blow it against the Leafs.
- The NHL and NHLPA agreed to several COVID protocol updates for after the All-Star break, including ending daily tests of vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals. [Sportsnet]
- The season is only half over, but already the contenders have separated themselves. [TSN]
- Mason Marchment had six points, even Sam Reinhart had a hat trick, as the Florida Panthers cannot be stopped. [Sportsnet]
- The miserable Canadiens are “open to everything” as their new GM looks to overhaul things. [TSN] Their captain says “you can never lose your culture.” [TSN]
- The NHL will “up the ante” for the skills portion of All-Star Weekend and I am not even going to pretend to remotely care. [NHL]
- Mark Spector, chronicler of all things trending with the Oilers, says they wasted chances in losing to the Sens. [Sportsnet]
