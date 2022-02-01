Islanders Gameday News: Two games to sort of improve things

The New York Islanders close out the pre-All Star portion of the schedule with a home back-to-back, beginning with the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night.

The Sens are coming off an overtime win over the Oilers, which is both amusing and satisfying.

Leave First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

The Isles are — they’re not even a bubble team, they’re just a team that thought it would be a contender and now thinks of itself as a bubble team. I’ll be as entertained as the next guy if they make the second half of the season interesting, but they continue to exhibit the traits of a team that’s just ho-hum, so-so.

Islanders News

Notes for tonight’s game: [Isles]

That’s great that the Isles played well against the Wild, but they need points. Real bad. [Newsday]

Not an ideal time for the Islanders’ vaunted goalie pairing to hit a rough patch. [Post]

Brock Nelson has delivered, albeit limited by injuries and COVID. [Eyes on Isles]

Prospect Report: Logan Cockerill, Alex Ljungkrantz, Eetu Liukas all find the back of the net, while Henrik Tikkanen earns his 10th win. [Isles]

The Bridgeport Isles are leaning on Skarek in goal. [AHL]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include nothing too relevant, but the Devils did blow it against the Leafs.