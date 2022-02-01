Islanders Anxiety - Episode 188 - Half the Formula Down

Dan and emergency recall Carey Haber look at the Islanders recent losses, their struggles against winning teams and what qualities they’re still missing this season.

They look at good performances against the Kings and Wild that were undone by early goals against and costly mistakes, and how the Islanders failed to capitalize on their many chances to score. They also lament having so many players providing half the production they had in previous seasons and how its throws off the entire system.

In the second half, they talk about how Barry Trotz’s decisions have affected his team’s performance and what the team’s makeup has lost in certain roster moves that were not improved or replaced.

Finally they talk a little about the upcoming NHL All Star Game featuring Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (doing... something during the skills competition. We just don’t know what).

From Kevin Kurz at The Athletic: “Eberle has maintained that pace this season with Seattle, with 12 goals (and 12 assists) in 41 games headed into his first-ever game at UBS Arena on Saturday Wednesday. Despite going his last 18 games without a goal, Eberle would be second on the Islanders behind only Brock Nelson’s 13.” Yup, sounds like our boy, Ebs.

