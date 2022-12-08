Islanders News: Awaiting updates and a back-to-back

With a few days between games, we turn to Adam Pelech Watch as we wait to hear any kind of update after he left late in Tuesday’s loss to the Blues with what appeared to be a head injury.

Hopefully we’ll hear something soon (and positively), but we’ll see!

Islanders News

Those modified Fisherman retros will get their on-ice debut on Saturday vs. the Hurricanes. [Newsday]

Andrew Gross’ latest Island Ice podcast discusses those, Brock Nelson’s thoughts and more. [Newsday]

Moving to a shiny new arena at Belmont Park has helped the Islanders be among the league’s attendance risers. [Athletic]

Yesterday in Isles history included Clark Gillies’ jersey retirement and Al Arbour’s return as coach in 1988. [Isles]

Bridgeport report: 13-3-4 and feeling fine. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Sabres absolutely torching the Blue Jackets, with Tage Thompson scoring five goals. The Oilers also destroyed the Coyotes, while the Flyers lost to the Capitals in regulation.

Lots of buzz around Thompson’s four goals in the first period, and five total. [Sportsnet]

Alex Pietrangelo’s absence has been changed to “indefinite” due to a family illness. [NHL]

Penguins prospect Sam Poulin is taking a leave of absence from their AHL squad. [TSN]

Brock Boeser’s agent has spoken to over six teams about a potential trade. [TSN]

Jesse Puljujarvi has one goal and is doubting whether he has a place in the NHL. [Sportsnet]

Trade talks for Jakob Chychrun are “picking up,” allegedly. [TSN]

James van Riemsdyk is the latest Flyer to come off their considerable IR list. [TSN]