Islanders Anxiety - Episode 222 - Talked on to the Ledge

Mike and Dan look at three losses and one win that have them both encouraged and scared about the Islanders, who have some tough upcoming games.

In dropping games to the beatable Flyers, Predators and Blues - and after racking up 40 shots apiece in the latter two - the Isles looked better but let their early season points cushion slip, and let division rivals like the Penguins and Rangers back into the mix. A shutout against Chicago was strictly business, but with games against the Devils and Hurricanes over the weekend, they need to start stringing wins together again.

They also cover the lack of coverage for Adam Pelech’s injury, the overcoverage of stories no one cares about and what it means to be “comfortably” in a playoff spot (spoiler: it’s not where the Islanders are).

