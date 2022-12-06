New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues [Game #27]

To close out a three-game homestand against Central teams doing metro tours, the New York Islanders host the St. Louis Blues tonight in Elmont.

The Blues, wrapping up a three-game road trip (0-2 so far), are an inconsistent but still potentially dangerous team. They give up lots of goals, and their penalty kill is abysmal. But they can also score goals quick, as the Smurfs found out last night.

They’re expected to have old friend Thomas Greiss in net.

Greiss doesn’t have sterling stats on the year — much like last year in Detroit — but he has 47- and 33-save wins under his belt this year. If the Isles don’t get it done, they’ll likely have their old teammate to blame.

Gametime is 7:30, no funny streaming exclusives or weird national broadcasts tonight.