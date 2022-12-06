Islanders Gameday News: Return of Greiss

A few days after dispatching the Central’s bottom-feeder after they’d visited the Garden (and won) the night before, the Islanders get a chance to do it again as the wildly inconsistent Blues crawl into town.

The Blues played last night at the Garden, in an absurd goal-fest where go-ahead goals and tying goals repeatedly came seconds after one another. The Blues carried a one-goal lead into the third period but coughed it up because Binnington, ultimately losing 6-4 to the freaking Rangers.

The back-to-back schedule means the Blues are likely to start old friend Thomas Griess tonight in net against the Isles. The Blues, who already lost to the Isles earlier this season, won three, lost eight in a row, won seven in a row, and have currently lost four in a row. This is an opponent who is fragile enough that they shouldn’t pose a big problem...which means the Isles are liable to do what they did against the Coyotes or the Red Wings.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: The Blues bleed goals, and have given up six in each of their last three games. However, they can also score — at least against the Shesterkins of the world. [Isles]

The Isles have outchanced their last two opponents significantly, something that should not change tonight. [Newsday]

In his first chance, Hudson Fasching provided a seamless fit on the Identity Line. [AM NY]

Prospect Report: Alex Jefferies is Hockey East Co-Player of the Week, and Tristan Lennox says oh, is that all? Because he’s OHL Goalie of the Month. [Isles]

The Isles delivered toys to kids in hospitals because they are swell fellas. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Capitals winning in Edmonton and the Knights finally ending the Bruins’ home win streak (shootout caveat),