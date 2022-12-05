Islanders News: Blackhawks down

The Islanders piled up some shots, got some timely scoring and a shutout, and ended their latest losing skid at two games.
It was just the Blackhawks, but that’s the kind of team you need a complete and (mostly) uneventful performance against: Get it done and move onward. The Isles have done that in both meetings this season to sweep the season mini-series.
Islanders News
- The Isles were structurally sound in the first, upped their game in the second. [Isles]
- And it was all basically over and done with after three quick goals. [LHH]
- They broke a two-game skid and made it look easy. [AM NY | Post]
- Are the Islanders’ Sorokin-backed underlying numbers cause for concern? [Athletic]
- 7 Facts with Simon Holmstrom. [Isles]
- And 7 other Facts with three-time Big 10 champ Hudson Fasching. [Isles]
- Here’s the tribute video they put together for Clark Gillies last night. Man, still can’t believe he’s gone:
A strong power forward on the ice and a devoted teammate and family man off the ice.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 5, 2022
Tonight we remember and celebrate the legacy of #9, Clark Gillies. pic.twitter.com/crgQk0z3pp
Elsewhere
Yesterday’s other NHL scores did not involve the Metro but included the Wild blowing a four-goal lead before getting past the Stars in a shootout.
- Bruce Cassidy isn’t going to lie: He’s looking forward to the Knights visiting his old stomping ground in Boston (though he’ll be without Alex Pietrangelo and possibly Jack Eichel). [NHL]
- After Jacob Trouba’s latest near-headshot(s), Andreas Athanasiou says not scoring but looking to hurt people is, well, “that’s his game.” [Sportsnet]
- “The Capitals’ continued inconsistency and mounting injuries have general manager Brian MacLellan feeling a sense of urgency less than two months into the season.” [NHL]
- Erik Karlsson is healthy and producing at an elite rate. [NHL]
