Islanders News: Blackhawks down

The Islanders sweep the Blackhawks aside and await the next slumping Central team.

By Dominik
Chicago Blackhawks v New York Islanders
Goalie rituals.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Islanders piled up some shots, got some timely scoring and a shutout, and ended their latest losing skid at two games.

It was just the Blackhawks, but that’s the kind of team you need a complete and (mostly) uneventful performance against: Get it done and move onward. The Isles have done that in both meetings this season to sweep the season mini-series.

Islanders News

  • The Isles were structurally sound in the first, upped their game in the second. [Isles]
  • And it was all basically over and done with after three quick goals. [LHH]
  • They broke a two-game skid and made it look easy. [AM NY | Post]
  • Are the Islanders’ Sorokin-backed underlying numbers cause for concern? [Athletic]
  • 7 Facts with Simon Holmstrom. [Isles]
  • And 7 other Facts with three-time Big 10 champ Hudson Fasching. [Isles]
  • Here’s the tribute video they put together for Clark Gillies last night. Man, still can’t believe he’s gone:

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s other NHL scores did not involve the Metro but included the Wild blowing a four-goal lead before getting past the Stars in a shootout.

  • Bruce Cassidy isn’t going to lie: He’s looking forward to the Knights visiting his old stomping ground in Boston (though he’ll be without Alex Pietrangelo and possibly Jack Eichel). [NHL]
  • After Jacob Trouba’s latest near-headshot(s), Andreas Athanasiou says not scoring but looking to hurt people is, well, “that’s his game.” [Sportsnet]
  • “The Capitals’ continued inconsistency and mounting injuries have general manager Brian MacLellan feeling a sense of urgency less than two months into the season.” [NHL]
  • Erik Karlsson is healthy and producing at an elite rate. [NHL]

