Islanders News: Blackhawks down

The Islanders piled up some shots, got some timely scoring and a shutout, and ended their latest losing skid at two games.

It was just the Blackhawks, but that’s the kind of team you need a complete and (mostly) uneventful performance against: Get it done and move onward. The Isles have done that in both meetings this season to sweep the season mini-series.

Islanders News

The Isles were structurally sound in the first, upped their game in the second. [Isles]

And it was all basically over and done with after three quick goals. [LHH]

They broke a two-game skid and made it look easy. [AM NY | Post]

Are the Islanders’ Sorokin-backed underlying numbers cause for concern? [Athletic]

7 Facts with Simon Holmstrom. [Isles]

And 7 other Facts with three-time Big 10 champ Hudson Fasching. [Isles]

Here’s the tribute video they put together for Clark Gillies last night. Man, still can’t believe he’s gone:

A strong power forward on the ice and a devoted teammate and family man off the ice.



Tonight we remember and celebrate the legacy of #9, Clark Gillies. pic.twitter.com/crgQk0z3pp — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 5, 2022

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s other NHL scores did not involve the Metro but included the Wild blowing a four-goal lead before getting past the Stars in a shootout.