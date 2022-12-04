New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks [Game #26]

The Islanders try to end their mini-slump on a Sunday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.
In goal, it’s Varlamov vs. Soderblom:
Blackhawks lines in warmups vs. Islanders:— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 5, 2022
Athanasiou-Toews-Kane
Kurashev-Domi-Raddysh
Khaira-Dickinson-Blackwell
Katchouk-Entwistle-RJohnson
JJohnson-SJones
Roos-Murphy
McCabe-CJones
Soderblom
For the Islanders, Hudson Fasching takes Cole Bardreau’s spot (in the Cal Clutterbuck slot):
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 5, 2022
Bailey-Barzal-Wahlstrom
Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier
Parise-Pageau-Holmstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Fasching
Romanov-Mayfield
Pelech-Pulock
Aho-Dobson
Varlamov
Sorokin
