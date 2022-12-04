New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks [Game #26]

The Islanders try to end their mini-slump on a Sunday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

In goal, it’s Varlamov vs. Soderblom:

Blackhawks lines in warmups vs. Islanders:



Athanasiou-Toews-Kane

Kurashev-Domi-Raddysh

Khaira-Dickinson-Blackwell

Katchouk-Entwistle-RJohnson



JJohnson-SJones

Roos-Murphy

McCabe-CJones



Soderblom — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 5, 2022

For the Islanders, Hudson Fasching takes Cole Bardreau’s spot (in the Cal Clutterbuck slot):