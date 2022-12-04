Islanders Gameday News: Chicago blows in from the Garden

On a Sunday night, the New York Islanders play host to the Chicago Blackhawks, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Chicago last night broke their own eight-game skid with a controlling win at the Garden, leaving the Rangers scratching their heads.

It’s another chance for the Islanders to bank some points against a weaker opponent and solidify their chances for a spot in the playoffs. They wake up this morning still third in the Metro by virtue of having more regulation wins than the Pittsburgh Penguins, whose rumors of demise appear to have been exaggerated.

Islanders News

The main site previews the game. It’s Clark Gillies Legends Night, which means you get his bobblehead if you go. [Islanders]

The power play has been clicking; can’t say the same about the penalty kill, sadly.

From #Isles game notes:



The Islanders have scored a power play goal in eight of their last nine games, including their last five straight. It is the

Islanders’ longest power play goal streak since December 2017, when they tallied PPGs in six straight games. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 4, 2022

Don’t pick Bardreau for the FIG because the Islanders sent him back to Bridgeport. [Isles DTD]

There’s been a bit of line-juggling to cope with the losses of Kyle Palmieri and Cal Clutterbuck. Depth testing. [Newsday]

In Andrew Gross’s Sunday column, he caught up with Robin Salo, who has remained positive despite being an extra for the first time in his career. He knows the team sees it as just a phase in his development. [Newsday]

The B-Isles are an AHL powerhouse, it seems. They’re now 13-3-4-0 after a 5-1 road win against the Baby Penguins. Ruslan Iskhakov and William Dufour both scored again. [B-Isles]

Get to know your players better, like how they order their coffee. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the aforementioned Rangers' loss to the Blackhawks, as well as the Devils escaping with a win over the Flyers, the Capitals’ loss to the Flames, and the Hurricanes’ victory over the Kings.

Jordan Binnington made an ass of himself yet again. This time, he knocked Jason Zucker off his feet mid-stride with a glove to the face; Zucker went on to score against Binnington, who was then yanked. As I said when he bumped Ilya Sorokin, these “intimidation” head games only work if you back it up with intimidating netminding, and Binnington sucks. And he finally pissed off his coach; Craig Berube laid into him. [Sportsnet]

I think I’ve seen more clips of Binnington like this than for his actual play this season. pic.twitter.com/oHbtAciZvH — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 4, 2022

Could you even imagine showing the same stupid audacity as this guy without getting embarrassed? I’m embarrassed for him. Playing fake tough guy to the opposing bench on your way out of the game from getting pulled because you gave up your fourth goal of the night just a couple of minutes into the second period. Oh, and the goal that got you pulled came from the guy you tried and failed to play fake tough guy with just a little while earlier. What a child. The guy makes $6 million per year for another five years on the back of one heroic playoff run and this is how he acts. If he doesn’t heed his coach’s words and cut the crap, someone is going to kick the living daylights out of him.

Jordan Binnington asking Jason Zucker where he can find a clean diaper but, unfortunately, Zucker is no help pic.twitter.com/T9OIoOmXoh — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 4, 2022