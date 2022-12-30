Islanders News: Misfits managed

Yes! It shouldn’t feel like a big win, but it was so necessary for the Isles to get two points last night against the Metro-bottom Blue Jackets that I felt a sense of relief when it was over.

That need for two points even took some of the sting off Ilya Sorokin losing his shutout bid late. And hallelujah, they even got a power play goal.

Islanders News

The Isles did exactly what they needed, with a complete game. One errant shot off a Blue Jacket’s chest ended Sorokin’s shutout bid. [LHH]

They played well enough to score more, but goals from Pageau and Barzal were enough. [Newsday]

During a bad injury spell, the Isles are getting it done with replacements ranging from Ross Johnston to Aatu Raty. The Isles don’t think the injuries have anything to do with the lack of Johnston-types in the lineup, and Lane Lambert was never concerned about Raty’s skating [Athletic]

Seven straight losses for the Blue Jackets, ye gods. [NHL]

Three Takeaways: A 3-0 homestand for the Isles, and continued dominance over the Blue Jackets. [Isles]

Lee: “We did what we had to do.” A good win and a good homestand finishes off 2022 in style. [Post]

So now the Isles head to Seattle to begin a tough northwestern trip, and in an uncharacteristic bit of advance transparency, they announce that Kyle Palmieri, Cal Clutterbuck and Semyon Varlamov are well enough to travel with the team. [Isles]

However, the prognosis for Adam Pelech, Oliver Wahlstrom and Simon Holmstrom remains uncertain, and dare we say a little worrying. [Newsday]

ICYMI: Here’s the MSG segment with the pranksters behind “The Santa Game.” [MSG on YouTube]

“I thought we played well. I thought defensively we were really sound. Making plays, eliminating chances.”



More from Lambert following tonight’s win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b0974J3iQp — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 30, 2022

Congratulations to Casey Cizikas — man, I remember when we profiled him after his draft selection — on 700 regular season NHL games:

Casey Cizikas on the radio post-game show after hitting 700 games and being one of four current #Isles to have hit the milestone:



“We love the Island. We love our fans. Once you come to the island you don't want to leave.” — Greg Picker (@GregPickerHere) December 30, 2022

Hickey at the Mic

Going back a game, Thomas Hickey breaks down the Noah Dobson pass to Josh Bailey, and how Romanov’s rush made it possible:

Thomas Hickey breaks down the great assist from Dobson to Bailey against the Penguins and how it was all thanks to Romanov being active down the wall into the zone and drawing players' attention. pic.twitter.com/LHhSFzl3IU — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) December 30, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Rangers losing in a shootout (teehee) in Tampa, and the Capitals losing in OT to the Senators. Also, Alex Barkov returned to score a hat trick for the Panthers in their demolition of Montreal, and the Leafs blew a third-period lead in Arizona {cackles loudly}. Oh, and in the Sabres’ first game since the devastating blizzard, Kyle Okposo scored a hat trick against the Red Wings,