Islanders Anxiety - Episode 225 - Christmas is Back On

Mike and Dan look back at three games leading up to the Christmas break, all of which showing off the Islanders strengths and weaknesses.

In a 1-0 shootout loss in Colorado, a blown third period lead against the Rangers and a sometimes dominating win over Florida, the Jekyll-and-Hyde Islanders ran the gamut of emotions. There were great goals, missed opportunities, good luck, bad luck, injuries and one spectacular rookie score that everyone wanted to see.

And while fans like us are along for the ride (occasionally unwillingly), the insane nature of the team’s season has gone mostly unnoticed, making Mike and Dan feel a little bit like an X-Files duo made just for this one franchise.

Later, they look ahead to two big Metro Division games before the Islanders head way west for the first week of 2023.

