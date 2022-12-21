Islanders News: Decent results around the division

The New York Islanders had a moderately good trip out west. I hesitate to call three losses “successful,” but they did squeeze a loser point out of two of those losses and came home sitting at .500 on the trip, which is what I asked of them. Sure, the trip isn’t over, but they’re home now. And now, .500 would be less than ideal because that would mean the Rangers took two points from their game tomorrow night.

So, slightly better than .500 on the five-gamer would be preferable; if they can keep the Rangers from getting any points as the Penguins did last night, even better.

Islanders News

The Isles are looking for more ways to use Oliver Wahlstrom’s big shot. He has only one goal in his last 11 games and none in the last five games. [Newsday]

When you think of underrated NHLers, Brock Nelson is always among the first that springs to mind. He still doesn’t get enough credit for how good he is. [The Athletic]

After all the commotion, Nikita Soshnikov is going back to Russia anyway. [TSN]

This (Yester)day in Isles History: Denis Potvin assisted on a Mike Bossy goal to become the all-time leader in points by a defenseman (1985); the Islanders announced that they are leaving Brooklyn for Belmont (2017).

Checking in on the kids, including Matthew Maggio of five-goal-game fame and two guys who made Scandinavian World Juniors rosters. [Prospect Report]

Ilya Sorokin: good at stop pucks.

12-0-1 in those games #Isles #Skinny.



10 shutouts since start of last season most in #NHL



3-7–3 shutouts in his #Isles career; Chico is the only NYI with more 3+ shutout seasons https://t.co/GfgxuAWejG — Eric Hornick (@ehornick) December 20, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included the Hurricanes topping the Devils and the Penguins beating the Rangers, both in regulation (thankfully, no in-division three-point games). The Hurricanes are on a 12-game point streak and leapfrogged the Devils for first in the Metro, while the Penguins jumped the Rangers to third in the division after snapping the Rags’ seven-game win streak.