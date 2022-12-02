New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators [Game 25]

The New York Islanders will have one or two new bodies in the lineup as they host the Nashville Predators at Elmont Friday night.

Kyle Palmieri remains out, and Cal Clutterbuck has definitely joined him, which probably means either Hudson Fasching or Cole Bardreau will step into the lineup after their callups this week. Possibly both.

#Isles Lane Lambert says Josh Bailey will be a game-time decision. No updates on Kyle Palmieri (IR/upper body) or Cal Clutterbuck (upper body). — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 2, 2022

Lane Lambert Pregame Availability pic.twitter.com/9cuQnaTUni — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 2, 2022

The Predators (11-9-2) are tied for fourth place in the Central. They’re having an average season, they’re probably an average team, this should make for a really average matchup.

But the Islanders have already lost to the Predators this season, that game where they kept falling further behind but kept chipping one back to give themselves an underserved chance. Things have turned out okay since then though.

The Isles (15-9-0) fell behind the Hurricanes after losing in Philadelphia, so they currently sit in third place in the Metro.

This is your in-game chat thread, be yours to hold it high.