Islanders Gameday News: Injuries piling up as the Predators roll in

Friday night hockey at UBS Arena, and the New York Islanders have the opportunity to earn two points against a tired team who won an emotionally exhausting game last night.

The Nashville Predators went up 2-0 on the New Jersey Devils, then fell behind 3-2, then tied it in the final seconds of the game before winning in overtime. And they ran out their strong starter, Juuse Saros.

For the Islanders, who have been mostly healthy over the first two months of the season, it will be their first real test to see how they can handle some adversity. They recalled Cole Bardreau and Hudson Fasching while placing Kyle Palmieri on IR (retroactive to November 21, meaning he can come off it whenever he's ready). Cal Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey are dealing with nagging issues and are day-to-day.

While none of these forward losses are critical—their most important forwards are still available to them—they will nevertheless test their depth. These injuries make it more difficult for Lane Lambert to roll four lines when tied or leading, which the Isles’ depth typically allows them to do. Proverbially, it’s what makes them successful, the ability not to get caved in when a particular line or pairing is out there. So we’ll see how tonight goes.

A preview of tonight’s game. It’s Denis Potvin bobblehead night. And a reminder that this one is also an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive. [Islanders]

As mentioned above: Palmieri to IR, Bardreau and Fasching called up, Bailey and Clutterbuck day-to-day. [LHH | Islanders | Newsday]

The Islanders needed depth, hence the recalls, but Simon Holmstrom was already here. Lou Lamoriello says that it’s up to Holmstrom as to whether he goes back down, but Lou thinks he’s ready for the show. [The Athletic]

Andrew Gross discussed the injury woes and chatted with Mathew Barzal about his skating ability before answering your questions. [Island Ice Ep. 148]

Do you like puppies? Of course, you do. It’s time for the Isles’ annual puppy calendar! [Islanders]

This (Yester)day in Isles History: The Islanders return to Nassau Coliseum, fall behind 2-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and come back to win 3-2 (2018). I was there, and it was electric.

Kieffer Bellows is back on waivers. If the Islanders put in a claim and no other team does, they can send him right to Bridgeport. However, if another team does put in a claim while the Isles do, they might have to keep him on the NHL roster (or waive him again)... I think. These situations are rare and usually don’t involve very consequential players, so nobody has really bothered to learn them! Also, “the other night” was against the Islanders, and he looked motivated to prove them wrong but then did his Kieffer Bellows thing by taking an ill-advised penalty.

Kieffer Bellows played the most minutes of the forwards the other night. He was moved to the top line before getting demoted to fourth after committing a penalty. https://t.co/Yz1CsOiAZ7 — Giana Han (@giana_jade) December 1, 2022

Last night’s NHL scores include the above-described Predators' win over the Devils, as well as regulation wins for the Penguins over the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes over the Blues, and an overtime loss to the Kraken for the Capitals. Not to be lazy, but there were quite a few impressive individual accomplishments and milestones from last night’s games, and I implore you to go to the NHL’s home page for a rundown. There are too many to list.

Binnington tries to hit Jordan Staal, gets run over instead pic.twitter.com/DFtTdHpbEZ — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 2, 2022